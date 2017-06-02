Bonino Misses Practice Due To Lower-Body Injury, Listed As Game-Time Decision

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins head to Nashville with a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, but there’s uncertainty regarding Nick Bonino’s status for Game 3.
During the first period of Game 2, Bonino blocked a shot by Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban. Bonino needed help getting off the ice, but returned for the second period and finished the game.
The Penguins returned to the ice on Friday for practice, but Bonino was not a participant.
Head coach Mike Sullivan said Bonino had suffered a lower-body injury and would be a game-time decision on Saturday. However, he also said the whole team would be a game-time decision.
Coach Sullivan on Bonino’s status: “Nick is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Everyone will be a game-time decision.”
If Bonino can’t play, it would seem likely that Carl Hagelin would make a return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in each of the first two Stanley Cup Final games.
