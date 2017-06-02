4 N.Y. Men Arrested In Counterfeit Penguins Playoff Tickets Operation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four men from New York have been arrested in connection with an operation involving counterfeit Pittsburgh Penguins playoff tickets.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a total of 52 counterfeit tickets and more than $2,000 in cash were discovered during a month-long investigation.
The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Taylor Williams, Juan Ramirez, 18-year-old Shawn Stewart and 45-year-old Gerald Vailes.
All are facing a list of charges including, forgery, theft by deception and trademark counterfeiting.
