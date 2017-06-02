STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Charges Withdrawn Against Catfish Tosser | Crosby Tattoo | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

4 N.Y. Men Arrested In Counterfeit Penguins Playoff Tickets Operation

June 2, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Gerald Vailes, Juan Ramirez, Pittsburgh Penguins, Shawn Stewart, Stanley Cup Playoffs, Taylor Williams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four men from New York have been arrested in connection with an operation involving counterfeit Pittsburgh Penguins playoff tickets.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a total of 52 counterfeit tickets and more than $2,000 in cash were discovered during a month-long investigation.

The suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Taylor Williams, Juan Ramirez, 18-year-old Shawn Stewart and 45-year-old Gerald Vailes.

All are facing a list of charges including, forgery, theft by deception and trademark counterfeiting.

