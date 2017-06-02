WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
38-Year-Old Man Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Teenager

June 2, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County Police, Bob Allen, Crime Stoppers, Desi Walker, Sex Assault

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a man for the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

In March, a 15-year-old girl reported that she was walking home from a friend’s house when a man forced her into an abandoned garage and sexually assaulted her.

The victim provided a description of the suspect, and a man matching that description was seen in a surveillance video from the T station at Potomac and Broadway Avenues.

Someone who saw the surveillance video called police with a tip that the person in the video, later identified as 38-year-old Desi Walker, frequents the downtown area.

Port Authority Police spotted Walker in the downtown area around 8 a.m. Friday and took him into custody.

Allegheny County Police have charged Walker with sexual assault. He was been transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

