Furry Tails: Tillie & Trapper Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Tillie

Animal Friends

Tillie has the sweetest face and a wonderful personality to go with it! She’s well-mannered, but loves some attention every now and then, who doesn’t! She can’t wait to find her forever home!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Tillie is a sweet and energetic Beagle Mix who loves to be around people. She arrived at Animal Friends from another animal shelter. At first, she was a little timid due to her new surroundings, but she quickly warmed up to the staff and volunteers. Tillie is a model pooch for home: she’s crate trained, housebroken and even shared her former home with another dog. She even knows basic commands like “sit” and “lay down.” Tillie is a quiet girl, but will paw you when she wants some nice pets or some of your attention. Affection is what she loves most. Hanging out on the couch with her owner is the perfect pastime. If Tillie sounds like a great fit for you and your home, stop by Animal Friends to meet her!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Trapper

Orphans of the Storm

Trapper’s had a rough start, and for that reason, he’s a bit of a shy kitty, but one he gets to know you, he’ll be your friend for life! He’d love nothing more than to find his forever home!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, my name is Trapper. A cruel person dumped me off at the shelter during a cold night in the middle of winter in February of 2016. I was so scared and traumatized, but luckily, the shelter staff spotted me and set up some humane traps and was able to catch me. I’m so happy to have so much love and attention here at the shelter. I live in the cat room with the other cats, who I get along with great, and I love spending time with all of the volunteers. Sometimes I can be a little shy at first, but once I know and trust you, I love being with you. The shelter staff estimates me to be between 2- and 4-years-old. After everything I’ve been through, I deserve to have a home where I’ll be loved and spoiled for the rest of my life. For more info or to meet me, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning. Hope to see you soon!

To find out more about how to adopt Trapper, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

