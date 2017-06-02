WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Woman Reportedly Stabbed In Middle Hill, Suspect In Custody

June 2, 2017 5:40 PM
Filed Under: Francis Court, Middle Hill, Ralph Iannotti

MIDDLE HILL (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly stabbed in Middle Hill on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 600-block of Francis Court around 4 p.m.

Police were sent to the scene after 911 dispatchers received a call that a woman had been stabbed.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Neighbors tell KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti that a man who lived in the house where the stabbing occurred was taken away by police. They say the woman who was stabbed did not live at the house.

Pittsburgh Police have not yet released an official statement.

