Penn State Making Changes To Greek System After Pledge Death

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Penn State is making a slew of changes to its Greek system, including taking control of the previously self-governing fraternities and sororities, in the wake of the February death of a pledge.
The university’s board of trustees approved a set of changes during a meeting Friday. Earlier this week, the parents of 19-year-old sophomore Timothy Piazza released a scathing letter to the school. They accuse officials of turning a blind eye to hazing and excessive drinking in the Greek system, saying it led to the Feb. 4 death of their son.
Eighteen members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity face charges in connection with Piazza’s death.
Police say he drank a life-threatening amount of alcohol during a hazing ritual.
President Eric Barron says Penn State will lobby for tougher laws on hazing, something sought by Piazza’s parents.
