Pittsburgh Mayor Issues Executive Order In Response To Trump’s Paris Climate Decision

June 2, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Bill Peduto, Donald Trump, Paris Agreement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mayor Bill Peduto has issued an executive order a day after pledging Pittsburgh would continue to follow the guidelines of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The move comes after President Donald Trump announced the United States would be pulling out of the Paris Climate Accords of 2015.

“For decades Pittsburgh has been rebuilding its economy based on hopes for our people and our future, not on outdated fantasies about our past. The City and its many partners will continue to do the same, despite the President’s imprudent announcements yesterday,” Mayor Peduto said in a statement.

According to a press release, the executive order will ensure the City of Pittsburgh adheres to the following:

  • Working with the National Climate Action Agenda and 81 other cities to undertake additional actions to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius target.
  • Continue working on 2030 climate objectives, including achieving 100 Percent Renewable Electricity Consumption for Municipal Operations; a citywide Zero Waste Initiative to divert 100 percent of materials from landfills; fifty percent energy consumption reduction city wide; Development of a fossil fuel free fleet.
  • The continued commitment to quantifying the impact of the City’s work in reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions and building a more sustainable City, through the completion of the Pittsburgh Climate Action Plan 3.0
  • Advancing Carbon Neutrality objectives within the City; adopting energy efficiency standards for buildings; electrifying transportation system with renewable energy sources; supporting weatherization and maintenance of Pittsburgh housing stock to help elderly and vulnerable populations;  and protecting and regenerating of our natural environment through land conservation, park preservation and urban agriculture.

Trump mentioned Pittsburgh multiple times during his speech on Thursday saying, “I was elected to represent Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

Near the end of his speech, Trump referenced Pittsburgh for the second time.

“It is time to exit the Paris accord and time to pursue a new deal that protects the environment, our companies, our citizens and our country,” he said. “It is time to put Youngstown, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, along with many, many other locations within our great country, before Paris, France.”

Peduto called the decision “disastrous for our planet” and said Trump’s decision “has made America weaker, and the world less safe.”

