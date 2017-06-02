Officer Stuck By Heroin Needle While Arresting Drug Suspect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer was taken to the hospital after he was stuck by a needle while arresting a drug suspect.
The incident happened at the Starbucks on Sixth Street and Penn Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.
A customer told police a man went into the bathroom and didn’t come out.
When police went in to get him, an officer was stuck by a needle hidden in the man’s hand.
The suspect has been identified as Rafael Conception. Authorities used Narcan to revive him.
He was taken to a hospital and then jail.
The officer is expected to be okay.