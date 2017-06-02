STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Fan Charges Withdrawn Against Catfish Tosser | Crosby Tattoo | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Officer Stuck By Heroin Needle While Arresting Drug Suspect

June 2, 2017 12:53 AM
Filed Under: Heroin, Opioid Crisis, Pittsburgh Police, Rafael Conception, Starbucks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer was taken to the hospital after he was stuck by a needle while arresting a drug suspect.

The incident happened at the Starbucks on Sixth Street and Penn Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.

A customer told police a man went into the bathroom and didn’t come out.

When police went in to get him, an officer was stuck by a needle hidden in the man’s hand.

The suspect has been identified as Rafael Conception. Authorities used Narcan to revive him.

He was taken to a hospital and then jail.

The officer is expected to be okay.

