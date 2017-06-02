Police, Neighbors Help Woman, 80, Escape Ross Twp. House Fire

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police and neighbors helped an 80-year-old woman escape from a house fire in Ross Township Friday morning.
According to officials at the scene, the fire started inside a home in the 100 block of Brunner Drive around 5:30 a.m.
The woman was able to safely get out of the home with the help of police. She is now staying with a neighbor and the Red Cross is assisting.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but initial reports indicated it might be electrical in nature.
