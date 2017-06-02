WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Portland Police: Homeless Man Took Stabbing Victim’s Bag Off Train

June 2, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Stabbing, George Tschaggeny, Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP/KDKA) — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a backpack and wedding ring from a victim of last week’s triple stabbing on a light-rail train in Portland.

Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says the ring and backpack belonged to Ricky Best, a 53-year-old man who was killed while heading home from his job as a city employee. Simpson says the backpack contained personal items important to Best’s family.

Police believe the man took Best’s ring from his finger after the attack.

Simpson says George Tschaggeny was found with Best’s ring on his finger. The 51-year-old homeless man faces charges of theft, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Police say Jeremy Christian stabbed three men – two fatally – after going into a racist tirade on the train. He has yet to enter a plea on charges of aggravated murder and other crimes.

