Parts Of Route 51 Will Close Beginning This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – There are more closures coming to Route 51 Friday night.
Route 51 will close northbound over West Liberty Avenue. Work on the bridge will keep the area closed for 20 straight days.
PennDOT spokesperson Steve Cowan tells the “KDKA Morning News” it is a “bridge preservation project” and it is part of a bigger project.
“We’re [also] doing interchange improvements through that area. That will be completed in July, but this is probably the most significant work that will occur throughout this project,” said Cowan.
PennDOT released this following detour:
• All northbound Route 51 traffic will take the ramp toward Truck 19 South/Dormont – 579 Downtown/South Side
• Motorists continuing to northbound Route 51, will cross over Route 19 and take the ramp back to northbound Route 51
Cowan adds the number of people who will take the ramp will double so he recommends finding an alternate route.
The Liberty Bridge is also closing this weekend from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
Follow News Radio 1020 KDKA on Facebook
Follow News Radio 1020 KDKA on Twitter