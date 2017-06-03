Man Shot At Homewood Bar

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Homewood on Saturday morning.
Just before 11 a.m., officers received a ShotSpotter notification that said there was a shooting near the 7100-block of Idlewild Street, but they were redirected to the 7200-block of Frankstown Avenue.
According to police, a 32-year-old man had been shot at Rosing’s Lounge. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim outside the bar. He had gunshot wounds to the abdomen and the leg. A good Samaritan was applying pressure to the victim’s wounds.
He transported to the hospital in serious condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.
Police believe the shooting happened during a domestic-related incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
