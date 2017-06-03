STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Man Shot At Homewood Bar

June 3, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: Frankstown Avenue, Homewood, Rosing's Lounge, Shooting

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Homewood on Saturday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., officers received a ShotSpotter notification that said there was a shooting near the 7100-block of Idlewild Street, but they were redirected to the 7200-block of Frankstown Avenue.

According to police, a 32-year-old man had been shot at Rosing’s Lounge. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim outside the bar. He had gunshot wounds to the abdomen and the leg. A good Samaritan was applying pressure to the victim’s wounds.

He transported to the hospital in serious condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police believe the shooting happened during a domestic-related incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    June 3, 2017 at 4:06 PM

    And this is news?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch