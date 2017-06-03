STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Report: Car Hits Pedestrians On London Bridge, Some Said Hurt

June 3, 2017 6:07 PM
Filed Under: England, London, London Bridge

LONDON (AP/KDKA) – British police say they are dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge.

Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.

The official London Metropolitan Police Service Twitter account has not yet confirmed this information, saying “we will release facts when we can.”

Transport for London says busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch