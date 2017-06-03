Report: Car Hits Pedestrians On London Bridge, Some Said Hurt

LONDON (AP/KDKA) – British police say they are dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge.
Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.
The official London Metropolitan Police Service Twitter account has not yet confirmed this information, saying “we will release facts when we can.”
Transport for London says busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police.
