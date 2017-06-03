STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Frozen Pepperoni Roll Product Recalled Due To Casing In Meat

June 3, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Recall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A frozen, ready-to-eat pepperoni roll product is being recalled due to the possibility of extraneous materials in the meat.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says almost 3,000 lbs. of pepperoni products from Ohio’s P&S Bakery, Inc. are being recalled. The products were sold in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The recall affects 5.25-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing one piece of Gia Russa brand “Double Stuffed Pepperoni Roll — Pepperoni & Mozzarella.”

The item was produced on March 29.

The product has a lot/case code of 17088 and the establishment number “EST. 27274” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

pepperoni recall Frozen Pepperoni Roll Product Recalled Due To Casing In Meat

(Photo Credit: FSIS)

According to the FSIS, it’s possible that the pepperoni products may be contaminated with clear meat casings that are used in the food production process.

No reports of injury or illness in relation to this product have been reported to the FSIS.

Customers who purchased the affected product should throw it away or return it.

Click here for more information from the FSIS website.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch