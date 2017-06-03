Frozen Pepperoni Roll Product Recalled Due To Casing In Meat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A frozen, ready-to-eat pepperoni roll product is being recalled due to the possibility of extraneous materials in the meat.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says almost 3,000 lbs. of pepperoni products from Ohio’s P&S Bakery, Inc. are being recalled. The products were sold in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The recall affects 5.25-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing one piece of Gia Russa brand “Double Stuffed Pepperoni Roll — Pepperoni & Mozzarella.”

The item was produced on March 29.

The product has a lot/case code of 17088 and the establishment number “EST. 27274” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the FSIS, it’s possible that the pepperoni products may be contaminated with clear meat casings that are used in the food production process.

No reports of injury or illness in relation to this product have been reported to the FSIS.

Customers who purchased the affected product should throw it away or return it.

Click here for more information from the FSIS website.

