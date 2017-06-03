Peduto, Pittsburghers Participate In ‘March For Truth’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto and hundreds of Pittsburghers participated in a “March For Truth” late Saturday morning.

The crowd marched from the City-County Building to Market Square, where Peduto spoke to the crowd and reiterated his stance against Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

People carried signs that read “You don’t know Pittsburgh,” “Stop linking our city to your bad decision” and “Hey Trump, Pittsburgh despises you” — all referencing Trump’s statement that he “was elected to represent Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

“Mr. President, THIS is Pittsburgh,” Peduto said to a cheering crowd.

“Where we are today shows what the Paris Agreement can do,” he said. “When you understand that your future is not wedded to your past, that you can come back in a different way, that anything is possible. And I hope that people throughout southwestern Pennsylvania realize that.”

While Pittsburghers rallied to “March for Truth,” Trump supporters attended a “Pittsburgh, Not Paris” rally near the White House to show their approval for the president’s decision.

