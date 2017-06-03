Pittsburgh-Area Sprint Customers Experience Outage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An outage affected a large number of Sprint customers in the Pittsburgh area for a few hours Saturday morning.
Sprint reported late Saturday morning that customers may be experiencing service issues.
Customers told KDKA the outage began Saturday morning. They said they were unable to make or receive any phone calls or send or receive text messages without Wi-Fi.
Service was fully restored around 12:20 p.m.
Sprint representatives apologized for the inconvenience.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter