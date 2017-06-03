STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Pittsburgh-Area Sprint Customers Experience Outage

June 3, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Outage, Pittsburgh, Sprint

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An outage affected a large number of Sprint customers in the Pittsburgh area for a few hours Saturday morning.

Sprint reported late Saturday morning that customers may be experiencing service issues.

Customers told KDKA the outage began Saturday morning. They said they were unable to make or receive any phone calls or send or receive text messages without Wi-Fi.

Service was fully restored around 12:20 p.m.

Sprint representatives apologized for the inconvenience.

