Police Chief, FOP Head Clash Over Pride Stickers On Patrol Cars

June 3, 2017 8:40 PM
Filed Under: Amy Wadas, Fraternal Order Of Police, Gay Pride, LGBT, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Pride, Pittsburgh Pride Month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police Chief and head of the Fraternal Order of Police are clashing over LGBT Pride Month stickers on police patrol cars.

Stickers showing support for LGBT Pride Month were placed on Pittsburgh patrol cars for the month of June.

Robert Swartzwelder, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1, criticized the decals, saying the police shouldn’t advertise for any cause.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert disagreed, saying the stickers would not be removed.

“We want to be an inclusive police department, an inclusive city,” Schubert said. “I was, to be honest, appalled when I saw the statement from the Fraternal Order of Police.”

The Delta Foundation released a statement saying the stickers are a step forward for the police bureau.

