Police: Man Said He ‘Had To Kill’ Woman Who Was Fatally Stabbed

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — Police say a man repeatedly said he “had to kill” a woman who was fatally stabbed in the Hill District on Friday afternoon.

Thirty-one-year-old Quincy Fuqua is facing one charge of criminal homicide for the death of 34-year-old Makebia Morgan, of Swissvale.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at a split level home in the 600-block of Francis Court. Officers were called to the scene for a report that a woman had been stabbed.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the scene, Fuqua’s father told them his son “is not right.” He said his son had a knife and he was in the basement with “his girl.”

When officers opened the basement door, they saw blood on the wall and door. Morgan was lying at the bottom of the steps, and officers could see stab wounds on her face.

While the officer was calling for assistance, Quincy Fuqua, who was covered in blood, came out of the basement with his hands in the air, telling police he didn’t have the knife or any other weapons on him. Fuqua complied with the officer’s commands and was handcuffed.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and transported Morgan, who had stab wounds to the chest and face, to the hospital. She was pronounced dead around 4:45 p.m.

During further investigation of the crime scene, officers found keys and a tire-iron covered in blood and a steak knife that was visibly bent.

Fuqua was transported to a hospital to be treated for several cuts. After he was released from the hospital, he was taken to police headquarters and placed under arrest.

The criminal complaint says Fuqua yelled “[EXPLETIVE] THAT [EXPLETIVE], SHE BEEN [EXPLETIVE] THE ENTIRE HILL, I HAD TO KILL HER” and “SHE WAS [EXPLETIVE] EVERYBODY, EVEN MY BEST FRIEND” while he was being taken into custody and when he arrived at police headquarters.

According to police, Fuqua had been admitted to Western Psychiatric Hospital after calling 911 in a previous incident.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter