STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 3 Follow The Action | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Zone 5 Police Hold Open House

June 3, 2017 8:20 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Police Zone 5

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An open house was held Saturday at the city’s Zone 5 Police Station in Highland Park.

There will was live music, food, games a bounce house and face painting.

Also, some of the police dogs were there along with a bomb squad display.

Officers and emergency personnel gave safety tips.

The event was held to promote better community relations.

“There’s no secret that there’s a lot of stuff going on around the country right now where there’s kind of a disconnect between the police and the community, you know,” Zone 5 commander Jason Lando said. “That’s something that we are committed to changing.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch