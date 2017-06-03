Zone 5 Police Hold Open House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An open house was held Saturday at the city’s Zone 5 Police Station in Highland Park.
There will was live music, food, games a bounce house and face painting.
Also, some of the police dogs were there along with a bomb squad display.
Officers and emergency personnel gave safety tips.
The event was held to promote better community relations.
“There’s no secret that there’s a lot of stuff going on around the country right now where there’s kind of a disconnect between the police and the community, you know,” Zone 5 commander Jason Lando said. “That’s something that we are committed to changing.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter