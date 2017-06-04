WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Pens Center Nick Bonino Tests Injured Foot, Still Day To Day

June 4, 2017 5:32 PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/KDKA) – Pittsburgh center Nick Bonino tested his injured left foot by skating with teammates, and now he has to wait and see how it reacts before deciding if he might be available Monday night for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Bonino showed up to practice on crutches, but he did skate with his teammates.

(Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

KDKA’s Rich Walsh reported that Bonino skated one lap around the ice, then went back into the locker room, but he came back out and continued to practice a short time later.

Bonino said Sunday that he felt OK but remains day to day. He says he wanted to move around a little bit to see what happens.

He took a slap shot from Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban off the inside of his left foot and ankle in Game 2. The Penguins could have used the veteran penalty killer after the Predators went 2 of 3 on the power play in winning 5-1 and pulling within 2-1 in the series.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

