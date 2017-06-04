Report: Canadian Man Continues To Mow Lawn With Tornado In Distance

ALBERTA, Canada (KDKA) — A Canadian man continued to mow his lawn Friday, unfazed by the tornado in the distance.

Theunis Wessels told Canadian newspaper The Times Colonist that he saw the tornado forming as he was mowing the lawn, but he continued at the task at hand anyway.

“I was keeping an eye on it,” he said.

Wessels’ wife, Cecilia, told the paper the tornado was much farther away than it appears in the photo, and it was moving away from their home.

“It looks much closer if you look in the photo, but it was really far away,” Theunis Wessels told the Times Colonist. “Well, not really far, far away, but it was far away from us.”

The Times Colonist says there have been no reports of injuries, but some photos appear to show some damage in the area.

