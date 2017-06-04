STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Family Searching For Missing Veteran Who Threatened To Harm Himself

June 4, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Jacob Scalise, Missing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family members are searching for a man who has been missing since he threatened to harm himself last week, sparking a SWAT situation Thursday night.

Family members say 32-year-old Jacob Scalise has been missing since May 31.

He’s described as 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He may be wearing a dark-colored hat that says “MARINES” on it, and he may have a medium-sized camouflage backpack with him.

(Photo Credit: Paul Spradley/KDKA)

His family believes he may be near the woods behind the old Arlington Elementary School, or in other wooded areas around Becks Run Woods or the Hays Woods trail.

Flyers say, “His family and son miss him very much and pray for his safe return.”

Family members say Scalise, a veteran who served in the Marines, sent a text message to a relative on Wednesday afternoon saying he wanted to harm himself.

Scalise was believed to be in the South Side Slopes area on Thursday night, which sparked an hours-long SWAT situation and search.

Watch Amy Wadas’ report —

 

Sunday’s search began around 8 a.m. at the Page Dairy Mart on East Carson Street.

Anyone who sees Scalise or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police and Brian Scalise at (412) 215-6020. His family is offering a $5,000 reward if Scalise is found.

