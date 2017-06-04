Inmate Found Dead In Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An inmate was found dead in Allegheny County Jail on Saturday evening.
Police said on Sunday that 39-year-old Joel Valasquez-Reyes was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m. Saturday after an incident that happened just before 7:45 p.m.
The cause of death has not yet been released, and details on the incident were not provided.
Valasquez-Reyes was arrested last month in connection to two bank robberies. Authorities said he robbed a Dollar Bank on the South Side in April, and he also robbed the Community Bank in Brookline.
