Police: Man Pronounced Dead After Crashing Car Into House

MANCHESTER (KDKA) — Police are investigating a possible shooting that ended with a man crashing his car into a house in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood early Sunday morning.
It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 1500-block of Manhattan Street.
Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Sonya Toler says officers and paramedics were sent to the scene for a report of a car that had crashed into a house.
When officers arrived, they found that the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Toler, officers found several shell casings in the street, and police are calling the incident a fatal shooting.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The cause of death is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
