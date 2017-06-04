WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
North Braddock Fire Spreads To Three Houses

June 4, 2017 11:16 PM
Filed Under: House Fire, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A fire in North Braddock spread to three houses Sunday night.

It started in a vacant house around 9:30 p.m. on Lobinger Avenue.

The fire then spread to two other homes.

“The house was completely engulfed. You saw nothing but flames. Pure fire,” a witness said. “I’m shocked the house lasted as long as it did, it was so burned up.”

KDKA’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland was told everyone got out safely, including a woman, her children, and two dogs.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Crews were still battling the fire around 11 p.m.

