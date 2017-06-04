North Braddock Fire Spreads To Three Houses

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A fire in North Braddock spread to three houses Sunday night.
It started in a vacant house around 9:30 p.m. on Lobinger Avenue.
The fire then spread to two other homes.
“The house was completely engulfed. You saw nothing but flames. Pure fire,” a witness said. “I’m shocked the house lasted as long as it did, it was so burned up.”
KDKA’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland was told everyone got out safely, including a woman, her children, and two dogs.
Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Crews were still battling the fire around 11 p.m.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details