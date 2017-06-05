Aliquippa Teen Crashes Bicycle Into Truck, Flown To Hospital

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – A teenager riding his bike was injured when he crashed into a truck in Beaver County Monday morning.
According to police, the incident happened in the 1300 block of Kennedy Boulevard in Aliquippa around 11:30 a.m.
It appears the 16-year-old male was traveling down a hill and struck the truck. The teen was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with a leg injury, but it is not believed to be life-threatening.
No other information has been released at this time.
