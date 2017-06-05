Allegheny County Jail Inmate’s Death Ruled A Suicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Authorities say an inmate who was found dead in Allegheny County Jail on Saturday evening committed suicide.
Police said on Sunday that 39-year-old Joel Velasquez-Reyes was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m. Saturday after an incident that happened just before 7:45 p.m.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office has ruled the death a suicide by hanging.
Velasquez-Reyes was arrested last month in connection to two bank robberies. Authorities said he robbed a Dollar Bank on the South Side in April, and he also robbed the Community Bank in Brookline.
