Armed Robbery At Waterworks Mall Eat’n Park

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — An armed robber held up the Eat’n Park restaurant at the Waterworks Mall late Sunday night.

Pittsburgh Police confirm it happened just before midnight. The robber entered the restaurant armed with a gun and pointed it at employees. Three employees were working at the time. Police say the robber used pepper spray on all three of them.

The robber demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police do not have a description of the robber, other than him being a male. They are looking for video from nearby surveillance cameras for clues.

The employees were not seriously hurt.

The restaurant was closed for the night so no customers were inside at the time of the robbery.