Clarion University President Leaving After Next Year

CLARION, Pa. (AP) – Clarion University’s president says she’s stepping down at the end of the next academic year.
Karen Whitney has been president of the state-owned school for eight years. The school about 70 miles northeast of Pittsburgh has about 5,200 students.
The school is one of several in the 14-school State System of Higher Education that’s struggling with declining enrollment. Clarion’s enrollment has dropped 29 percent since 2010.
Whitney is the longest-tenured president in the state system.
The resignation announced Monday is effective June 30, 2018.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)