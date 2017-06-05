WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Man Accused Of Sucker Punching, Making Fun Of Disabled Man

June 5, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Barry Baker, Pennsylvania, West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania authorities have announced the arrest of a man accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.

The Chester County sheriff’s office said that local deputies and federal marshals took 29-year-old Barry Baker into custody Monday morning in Uwchlan Township. He was taken to the county prison.

Baker is charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct in the May 10 attack in West Chester. Surveillance cameras show a man police say is Baker mocking the man before punching him in the face without warning. He was also being sought on a parole violation in an unrelated case.

Defense attorney Francis Miller didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

