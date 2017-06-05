WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Report: Fugitive Arrested After Being Spotted At Karaoke

June 5, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Fugitive Arrested, Massachusetts, Ronald Duby Jr.

CONCORD, N.H. (KDKA) – A fugitive was arrested in Massachusetts on Saturday after someone recognized him at a karaoke night.

CBS Boston reports that 43-year-old Ronald Duby, Jr. was recently featured as the “Fugitive of the Week” on television, in newspapers and online in New Hampshire.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Duby failed to appear in court after he failed to register as a sex offender. Duby was convicted in 1995 for sexually assaulting someone under the age of 13.

According to officials, Duby was performing karaoke at a pub in Massachusetts on Saturday when someone at the pub recognized him and contacted police.

CBS Boston says Duby was arrested without incident and has been charged as a fugitive from justice.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch