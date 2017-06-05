Report: Fugitive Arrested After Being Spotted At Karaoke

CONCORD, N.H. (KDKA) – A fugitive was arrested in Massachusetts on Saturday after someone recognized him at a karaoke night.
CBS Boston reports that 43-year-old Ronald Duby, Jr. was recently featured as the “Fugitive of the Week” on television, in newspapers and online in New Hampshire.
The U.S. Marshals Service says Duby failed to appear in court after he failed to register as a sex offender. Duby was convicted in 1995 for sexually assaulting someone under the age of 13.
According to officials, Duby was performing karaoke at a pub in Massachusetts on Saturday when someone at the pub recognized him and contacted police.
CBS Boston says Duby was arrested without incident and has been charged as a fugitive from justice.
