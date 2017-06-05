Man Sentenced To 10 To 20 Years In Grandmother’s Slaying

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in the stabbing death of his grandmother in western Pennsylvania four years ago.
Thirty-year-old Levi Staver was sentenced Monday in Allegheny County in the February 2013 death of 76-year-old Constance Johnston.
He pleaded guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder in January, and prosecutors said his sentence will include significant psychiatric treatment.
Authorities said Johnston and her husband, a retired minister, were sitting at the kitchen table when Staver came upstairs from the basement and stabbed her in the back with a hunting knife. Police said Staver told them that an “archangel” told him to “kill the witch.”
Staver’s attorney sought a lesser term, but the judge expressed doubt that he would follow his treatment program if released from custody.
