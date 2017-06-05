WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Intruders Threaten To Put 4-Year-Old In Oven During Home Invasion

June 5, 2017 7:12 PM
Filed Under: Home Invasion, McKeesport, Ralph Iannotti, Soles Street

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — McKeesport Police are investigating a home invasion that happened late Monday afternoon.

Police were called to a home in the 1000-block of Soles Street just before 6 p.m.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reported that a man was pistol-whipped during the home invasion.

The intruders also allegedly threatened to put a 4-year-old child in the oven.

Further details have not yet been released.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch