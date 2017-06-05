Intruders Threaten To Put 4-Year-Old In Oven During Home Invasion

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — McKeesport Police are investigating a home invasion that happened late Monday afternoon.
Police were called to a home in the 1000-block of Soles Street just before 6 p.m.
KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reported that a man was pistol-whipped during the home invasion.
The intruders also allegedly threatened to put a 4-year-old child in the oven.
Further details have not yet been released.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details