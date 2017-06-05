Vehicle Crashes Into Millvale House

MILLVALE (KDKA) — One person was trapped inside a vehicle after it crashed into a Millvale house Monday afternoon.
An SUV crashed into an apartment house in the 700-block of Evergreen Road around 4:30 p.m.
A man who lives in the upstairs apartment said he was in the shower when he heard a huge bang.
Firefighters were on the scene to help rescue the driver, who was reportedly injured, from the vehicle. The driver was alert and conscious when he or she was transported to the hospital.
Further details have not yet been released.
