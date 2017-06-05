WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Vehicle Crashes Into Millvale House

June 5, 2017 6:32 PM
Filed Under: Car Into House, Evergreen Road, Millvale

MILLVALE (KDKA) — One person was trapped inside a vehicle after it crashed into a Millvale house Monday afternoon.

An SUV crashed into an apartment house in the 700-block of Evergreen Road around 4:30 p.m.

A man who lives in the upstairs apartment said he was in the shower when he heard a huge bang.

Firefighters were on the scene to help rescue the driver, who was reportedly injured, from the vehicle. The driver was alert and conscious when he or she was transported to the hospital.

Further details have not yet been released.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch