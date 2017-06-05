WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Pirates, Papa John’s Partner To Offer Free Pizza With Tickets

June 5, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Papa Johns, Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have partnered with Papa John’s to offer a ticket plan that includes free pizza.

Fans can pick tickets to any six Pirates games with the Summer Six-Pack plan, and as a bonus, they will receive free tickets to a seventh game as a bonus and a voucher for a free large two-topping pizza from Papa John’s.

Ticket plan prices start at $126.

Six-Pack ticket plan holders will also receive priority for 2018 season ticket memberships.

More information can be found at pirates.com/summer or by calling 1-800-BUY-BUCS.

