Pirates, Papa John’s Partner To Offer Free Pizza With Tickets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have partnered with Papa John’s to offer a ticket plan that includes free pizza.
Fans can pick tickets to any six Pirates games with the Summer Six-Pack plan, and as a bonus, they will receive free tickets to a seventh game as a bonus and a voucher for a free large two-topping pizza from Papa John’s.
Ticket plan prices start at $126.
Six-Pack ticket plan holders will also receive priority for 2018 season ticket memberships.
More information can be found at pirates.com/summer or by calling 1-800-BUY-BUCS.
