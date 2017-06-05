WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Laviolette Asks Preds’ Fans Not To Throw Anything Onto Ice

June 5, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Bridgestone Arena, Catfish, Nashville Predators, NHL, Peter Laviolette, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup Final, Stanley Cup Playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Coach Peter Laviolette has a message for Nashville fans attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final: Don’t throw anything onto the ice.

Five catfish, several towels, a stuffed penguin and a cowboy hat hit the ice Saturday night in the Predators’ 5-1 win over Pittsburgh, which pulled Nashville within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The team shared Laviolette’s video plea Monday on Twitter hours before Game 4. The coach asks fans to avoid both putting players and officials in danger and penalties.

Police estimated more than 50,000 turned out for the first Stanley Cup Final game in Tennessee on Saturday night. That prompted changes to handle the crowds with only 200 fans with wristbands allowed on the plaza with a downtown amphitheater opened for a watch party.

