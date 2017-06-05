WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Police: Man Fired Shots At Woman With Children In Car

June 5, 2017 1:05 PM
GARFIELD (KDKA) — Police say a Garfield man has been arrested for firing shots at his ex-girlfriend while she was driving with children in the car Friday.

It happened Friday night around 9:45 p.m. in the 4700-block of Mossfield Street.

A 27-year-old woman told police she was driving along Mossfield Street when her 34-year-old ex-boyfriend — Lavilis Whitner, of Garfield — fired two shots at her.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 5)

Police say the woman’s three children — ages 2 months, 7 years and 8 years — were in the car with her at the time of the shooting.

Whitner was spotted while he was walking along S. Evailine Street, and he was then taken into custody.

He’s facing a number of charges, including endangering the welfare of children, felony gun offenses and aggravated assault.

