4 Years Later, Police Still Seek Help To Find Missing Avonmore Man

June 6, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Albert Copper III, Avonmore, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

AVONMORE (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Westmoreland County man who was last seen four years ago.

Albert Copper III, 28, of Avonmore, was initially reported missing on June 6, 2013.

Around 3:45 a.m., Copper left for his job as a truck driver, hauling water to gas well sites in West Virginia and the Waynesburg area, but he never made it to work.

Copper’s Hyundai Elantra was found abandoned on a steep, muddy gas well access road on the Armstrong County side of the Avonmore Bridge with only his cellphone inside. It is less than a mile from his home.

Copper was described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds and a heavy smoker. He was last seen wearing jeans, a gray T-shirt, tennis shoes and a black Peterbilt hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg at (724)-832-3288, or Kiski Valley (724)-727-3434.

