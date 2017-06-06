Car Hits Pedestrian Near 10th Street Bridge

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of the 10th Street Bridge and 2nd Avenue, near the Armstrong Tunnel.
The intersection was closed to traffic for hours while accident investigators were on the scene. Drivers heading inbound on 2nd Avenue were detoured across the 10th Street Bridge toward Pittsburgh’s South Side, and the inbound side of the Armstrong Tunnel was also closed.
The intersection reopened before 4 a.m.