STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Car Hits Pedestrian Near 10th Street Bridge

June 6, 2017 5:34 AM
Filed Under: 10th Street Bridge, 2nd Avenue, Armstrong Tunnel, Pedestrian Hit

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of the 10th Street Bridge and 2nd Avenue, near the Armstrong Tunnel.

The intersection was closed to traffic for hours while accident investigators were on the scene. Drivers heading inbound on 2nd Avenue were detoured across the 10th Street Bridge toward Pittsburgh’s South Side, and the inbound side of the Armstrong Tunnel was also closed.

The intersection reopened before 4 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch