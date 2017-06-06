STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

New Carnegie Museum Exhibit Examines ‘The Power Of Poison’ Through History

June 6, 2017 7:17 PM By Dave Crawley
Filed Under: Carnegie Museum, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Dave Crawley, Poison

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Poison has played a role in fact and fiction for thousands of years.

Fascination with the subject is drawing crowds to a new exhibit at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

The very word brings chills up the spine, and then it kills you.

It’s poison.

Carnegie Museum Marketing Director Kathleen Bodenlos says in the Amazon, even frogs are untouchable.

“What he eats makes him poisonous, so when other animals try to prey on him, he’s protected,” she says.

From the natural world to the world of fiction, the exhibit also has a scene from Macbeth.

“The famous witches; and actually, the exhibition is really interesting in that not only does it cover poison in the actual world, but it also covers poison in literature,” she says.

The museum even lends costumes to children. There’s a Snow White costume without the poison apple of the fairy tale version.

“We have here a large book, and when you turn these heavy cloth pages, it’s interactive,” says Bodenlos.

People of all ages are fascinated by a substance that we physically stay away form, and yet, are somehow drawn to.

“Poison has captivated audiences as we have seen throughout literature, and also it has been very relevant for the Natural History Museum, as poison is very prevalent in nature and used as a form of protection,” Bodenlos said.

From the Greek philosopher Socrates, who was forced to drink hemlock, to the Mr. Yuk stickers, which was born right here in Pittsburgh, the exhibit shows it’s never too early to learn about the powers of poison.

For more information on the exhibit, visit the Carnegie Museum’s website here!

