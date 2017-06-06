STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Parkway East

June 6, 2017
Fatal Accident, Parkway East

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — At least one person is dead after a violent crash late Monday night on the Parkway East.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, near the Squirrel Hill-Homestead exit. A car collided with the rear of a tractor trailer. The back of the trailer sliced through the car’s front windshield and sheared off nearly half of its roof.

The eastbound lanes of the Parkway East approaching the crash scene were closed for hours. They reopened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

At one point, the Parkway East was closed in both directions. Police told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette a crash in the westbound lanes “involving a rubber-necker” was reported minutes after the first crash.

