Man Charged With Animal Cruelty For Dead Duck Photos On Golf Course

June 6, 2017 8:52 PM
Filed Under: Animal Cruelty, Duck Hollow Golf Course, Fayette County, Josh Jenkins-Howenstein, South Union Township, Uniontown

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is facing animal cruelty charges after photos surfaced on social media of someone holding two dead ducks on a golf course.

According to state police, the charges are being filed against Josh Jenkins-Howenstein, also known as “Bubbie” Jenkins, of Uniontown.

The incident happened Saturday morning at the Duck Hollow Golf Course in South Union Township.

Police say a golf cart struck and killed the two ducks.

Another man then picked the deceased animals up to pose for a photo with them. State police say that photo was posted online, and the golf course manager found it and called them to investigate.

Investigators say the person posing in the photo has been “cleared of any wrongdoing.”

State police took Jenkins-Howenstein into custody and questioned him.

Police say charges will be filed though District Court.

