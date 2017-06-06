Ice Cream Truck Crashes Into Shaler Creek, Route 8 Closed

SHALER (KDKA) – A section of Route 8 is closed in both directions after an ice cream truck went off the road and into a creek Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of Route 8 and Elfinwild Road around 2 p.m.

The truck rolled over into Pine Creek in Shaler, but there is no word about what caused the crash.

Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the truck. Once freed, he was able to walk to an ambulance, where he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Hazmat and the DEP have been called to the scene due to gasoline in the creek.

Route 8 is currently closed in both directions between Duncan Avenue and Elfinwild Road. Officials expect the road to be closed for several hours.

