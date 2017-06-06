2 Lanes Of I-79 South Closed After Tractor-Trailer Rollover

OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer rollover is having an impact on traffic along Interstate 79.
According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened on the southbound side of the road near the Mt. Nebo Road exit ramp.
Two lanes are blocked in the area. There is no word on when the crash will be cleared.
The driver was able to get out safely. It is unclear what the tractor-trailer was hauling at this time.
