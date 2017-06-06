STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

2 Lanes Of I-79 South Closed After Tractor-Trailer Rollover

June 6, 2017 2:47 PM
Interstate 79, Ohio Township

OHIO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer rollover is having an impact on traffic along Interstate 79.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened on the southbound side of the road near the Mt. Nebo Road exit ramp.

Two lanes are blocked in the area. There is no word on when the crash will be cleared.

The driver was able to get out safely. It is unclear what the tractor-trailer was hauling at this time.

