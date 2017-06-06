WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Kentucky Supplier Recalls More Than 22,000 Pounds Of Beef

June 6, 2017 10:24 PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the Creation Gardens Inc. products subject to the recall were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

The department says the problem was discovered Monday when plant management at the Louisville-based company notified Food Safety and Inspection Service officials of positive test results for E.coli.

Officials say the raw ground beef and beef primal cut products affected by the recall were produced from May 31 to June 2. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7914” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

For more information and a full list of the recalled products, visit the USDA’s website at this link.

