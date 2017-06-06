STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Cops: Pennsylvania Man Jailed, Choked Bride After Wedding

June 6, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Cambria County, John Delozier

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he choked his new bride when they fought over cash gifts received at their wedding.

Johnstown police say 31-year-old John Delozier attacked the woman after they returned home from their wedding on Saturday.

WJAC-TV reports Delozier accused the victim of only caring about money before he allegedly attacked her.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Delozier, who remained in the Cambria County jail Tuesday on charges of simple assault, harassment and strangulation – a new felony charge designed to address alleged choking offenses during domestic disputes.

He faces a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch