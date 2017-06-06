Cops: Pennsylvania Man Jailed, Choked Bride After Wedding

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he choked his new bride when they fought over cash gifts received at their wedding.
Johnstown police say 31-year-old John Delozier attacked the woman after they returned home from their wedding on Saturday.
WJAC-TV reports Delozier accused the victim of only caring about money before he allegedly attacked her.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Delozier, who remained in the Cambria County jail Tuesday on charges of simple assault, harassment and strangulation – a new felony charge designed to address alleged choking offenses during domestic disputes.
He faces a preliminary hearing on Thursday.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)