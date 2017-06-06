Market District Recipes: Chicken Under A Brick, Grilled Guacamole & 3 Pepper Salsa

If you’re looking for some new grill-inspired recipes, check out these three from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Grilled Chicken Under a Brick

(Courtesy of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 8 hours 30 minutes (including marinating time)

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 ½ tsp kosher salt

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp oregano, minced

2 tsp garlic, minced

½ tsp black pepper

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3-4 lb chicken, backbone removed and flattened like a book

Directions:

In a bowl, mix all of the ingredients except the chicken. Toss the chicken with the marinade. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Bring to room temperature before grilling.

In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients.

Light a grill. Cover 2 bricks with foil. Place the chicken skin side down on the grill with the bricks on top. Cook over moderate heat until nicely browned, about 15 minutes. Turn the chicken and grill over medium-low heat the chicken is cooked through, about 25 minutes. Transfer the chickens to a carving board to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Grilled Guacamole

(Courtesy of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Makes: approximately 2 cups

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 5-10 minutes

Ingredients:

4 avocados, halved and pitted

2 limes, halved

2 plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise

2 serrano chiles or jalapenos

½ medium red onion

2 tbsp canola oil

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

3 tablespoons cilantro, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

Directions:

Brush the avocados with the lime halves, tomatoes, chiles, red onion slices, the 3 oil and season with salt and pepper.

Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the avocados, limes, tomatoes and onion cut side down and the whole chiles over medium-high heat until charred. Remove from the grill and let cool. Scoop out the avocado flesh and coarsely chop; place in a bowl. Remove the seeds and stems from the chiles. Chop the chiles and tomatoes; add to the bowl. Finely chop the onion and add to the bowl along with the cilantro and garlic. Squeeze the grilled limes over the mixture and season to taste. Toss lightly and serve.

Note: vegetables cook time varies. Remove each item from the grill once it is lightly charred.

Three Pepper Salsa

(Courtesy of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Makes: approximately 2 cups

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: N/A

Ingredients:

½ cup onion, diced

1/3 cup tomato-halved, seeded and diced

1/3 cup red bell pepper, diced

1/3 cup green bell pepper, diced

1/3 cup yellow bell pepper, diced

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp parsley, chopped

Directions:

In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix well. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.