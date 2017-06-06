Volunteers Hoping To Save Lives With Smoke Detector Program In City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Volunteers from the American Red Cross and Calvary Baptist Church went door to door in the Hill District Tuesday, installing free smoke detectors for residents.

“We’re putting in free smoke alarms,” said Dan Tobin, of the American Red Cross. “We’re checking smoke alarms if they exist, to make sure they’re good and they’re working. If not, we’re replacing them. If no alarms exist, we’re putting them in for them.”

The project is part of the Red Cross’ Home Fire Campaign, a five-year program designed to help reduce the number of home fire-related deaths and injuries. But the volunteers’ inspiration comes from a recent neighborhood tragedy.

Two people died in a fire on Wylie Avenue early Sunday morning. One man tried to jump to safety, but ended up with head injuries so severe, he passed away. Four other people were hurt. The cause of the fire still hasn’t been determined.

Recent statistics show that about every 85 seconds, there is a house fire in the U.S. Having a working smoke alarm could double a person’s chances of survival. Volunteers say that’s why they’re out installing and checking smoke detectors – to help save a life.

If you live within the Pittsburgh city limits, the Fire Bureau will supply and install smoke detectors for any resident who requests one. Residents can contact the city’s 311 Response Center, or the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire directly.

We have a link for you here: http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/fire/programs

If you live outside the city limits, you’re encouraged to contact the American Red Cross or your local fire department to see if they offer any free or low cost smoke detector programs in your neighborhood.