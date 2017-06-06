Police Seek Help In Finding 4 Seen In Bar Before Shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities are asking for help from the public in identifying four people seen in surveillance video moments before a shooting death inside a Pittsburgh bar.
Police released video Tuesday of two women and two men who entered the Rowdy Buck bar on the South Side early on May 21.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
Twenty-five-year-old Dahrique Smith of West Mifflin was shot in the abdomen and pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m. at UPMC Mercy.
In the surveillance video, one man walks through the bar’s door followed by two women and another man holding what looks like a small handgun in his right hand. The video clip released by police cuts off when the man walks past the camera, before the fatal shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police violent crimes unit.
