Missing Veteran’s Body Found On South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The body of a missing veteran was found near a business on the South Side Tuesday afternoon.
Police using search dogs located the remains of 32-year-old Jacob Scalise near the Page Dairy Mart on East Carson Street.
The same area had been searched twice before, but it wasn’t until the dogs were brought in that the discovery was made.
Officials have not yet released his cause of death as the investigation continues.
Scalise, a veteran who served in the Marines, went missing on May 31. Family members say he sent a text message to a relative last Wednesday saying he wanted to harm himself.
A day later, he was believed to be in the South Side Slopes area, which sparked an hours-long SWAT situation. Search crews pinged his phone and used thermal imaging, but nothing ever turned up.
He leaves behind a young son.
